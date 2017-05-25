Person of Interest Wanted In LaGuardia Airport Security Breach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Port Authority police are trying to track down a person of interest in Tuesday’s security breach at LaGuardia’s busy central terminal.

Surveillance video shows a guard looking on as a man enters the secure area of terminal B through an exit.

“He has a bulge under his sweatshirt which clearly causes serious concern,” said security expert Anthony Roman. “For a critical checkpoint like this, it’s just unforgivable.”

This wasn’t the only slip-up in the chain of events Tuesday, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. Sources say there was a delay in getting this critical information to Port Authority police who determined the terminal had to be cleared, searched for bombs and each passenger rescreened.

Officers never found the man and a be on the look out alert was issued as investigators now want to locate and interview him.

The breach raises serious concern and Roman says it could serve as an example for terrorists of what works.

“It is just as useful for terror cells planning attacks to observe weak points in that fashion as it is to run dry runs themselves,” he said.

Congressman Peter King says he’ll be demanding an explanation of what happened on behalf of the Homeland Security committee, calling the security breach “extremely serious.”

“We saw what happened in Manchester,” King said. “We have to constantly be on our guard, and this was a breach that has to be explained and corrected.”

This comes as the TSA is testing stricter policies at ten airports nationwide, now asking passengers to remove items like food, paper and electronics bigger than a cell phone from their carry-ons into a separate bin.

Airport security expert Marshall McClain warns the process will cause back-ups and won’t likely act as a deterrent.

“To truly have something to deter, you’re still going to have to have armed police officers to do that rather than worrying about whether people have too many papers in their luggage,” he said.

The TSA has not yet extended that pilot program to airports in the New York area.