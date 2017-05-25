DOT Takes On Drunk Driving With Discounted Weekend Cab Rides

May 25, 2017 9:53 PM
Filed Under: Al Jones, New York City DOT, Polly Trottenberg, TLC, Vision Zero

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One quarter of all drunk driving fatalities in the city occur between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said they’re countering that with education, enforcement, and a bargain on the ride home.

“A new app called Curb where you can get a $10 discount if you wanna take a cab on a Friday or a Saturday night. If you’ve had too much to drink, leave your car behind and please get home safely,” Trottenberg said.

After all, this is a city filled with options.

“You can take the subway, you can grab a cab, grab an Uber. There’s so many other was you can usually get home if you’ve had too much to drink. Just remember, please just leave the car. You can come get it the next day,” Trottenberg added.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch