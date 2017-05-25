DOT Takes On Drunk Driving With Discounted Weekend Cab Rides

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One quarter of all drunk driving fatalities in the city occur between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said they’re countering that with education, enforcement, and a bargain on the ride home.
“A new app called Curb where you can get a $10 discount if you wanna take a cab on a Friday or a Saturday night. If you’ve had too much to drink, leave your car behind and please get home safely,” Trottenberg said.
After all, this is a city filled with options.
“You can take the subway, you can grab a cab, grab an Uber. There’s so many other was you can usually get home if you’ve had too much to drink. Just remember, please just leave the car. You can come get it the next day,” Trottenberg added.