Outside The Cage Podcast: ‘The Holy War Angel’ And ‘Bonecrusher’

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of WFAN’s “Outside the Cage” podcast, show host Pete Hoffman (working solo) discussed last week’s entertaining UFC retreat, which included an unfortunate scuffle between Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana.
Hoffman also offered his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt’s back injury, which has put his showdown against T.J. Dillashaw on hold, shaking up the card at UFC 213.
Pete was joined in the studio by Bronx native and middleweight Oluwale “The Holy War Angel” Bamgbose and future lightweight superstar Marc “Bonecrusher” Diakiese.
Bamgbose is looking to make his mark on the middleweight rankings at UFC 212 in Rio. “The Holy War Angel” said he is ready to go to battle and unleash his wrath against undefeated Paulo Borrachinha. Bamgbose discussed his time at the retreat, the pride he exudes when representing New York fighters, and changes that are coming to UFC.
In March, “Bonecrusher” Diakiese lived up to his name, delivering a highlight-reel knockout of Teemu Packalen in front of his countrymen. The undefeated Diakiese spoke about preparing for his upcoming fight on “The Ultimate Fighter 25” season finale, his transition to the elite American Top Team gym, and his grueling journey towards the lightweight title fight.
