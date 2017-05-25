Houses For Patients’ Families Under Construction At Bronx VA Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Life will soon be a little easier for families of veterans who are treated at the VA hospital in the Bronx.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, ground has been broken for two Fisher House Foundation houses at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center.
“The Fisher Houses provide free lodging to all families of veterans and active military whose loved ones in the hospital receiving treatment.” Said Ken Fisher, chief executive officer of the Fisher House Foundation.
Dr. Erik Langhoff is the director of the hospital. He said the houses help not only families, but patients.
“There is no doubt that if you and your family are out psychologically; physiologically, you recover much faster,” he said.
The two buildings will house 32 families at a time.