Houses For Patients’ Families Under Construction At Bronx VA Hospital

May 25, 2017 8:23 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, Fisher Houses, James J. Peters VA Medical Center, Peter Haskell, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Life will soon be a little easier for families of veterans who are treated at the VA hospital in the Bronx.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, ground has been broken for two Fisher House Foundation houses at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center.

“The Fisher Houses provide free lodging to all families of veterans and active military whose loved ones in the hospital receiving treatment.” Said Ken Fisher, chief executive officer of the Fisher House Foundation.

Dr. Erik Langhoff is the director of the hospital. He said the houses help not only families, but patients.

“There is no doubt that if you and your family are out psychologically; physiologically, you recover much faster,” he said.

The two buildings will house 32 families at a time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch