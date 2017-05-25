Call For Action Mounts After Boy Is Hit With Broken Bat During Yankees Game

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A day out at the ballgame ended with a trip to the hospital for a young boy this week.

As CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported, the boy was hit in the head by a broken bat during the game Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. A day later, a city councilman was trying to prevent such accidents from happening again.

A mighty swing by the Yankees’ Chris Carter shattered a bat and sent it swinging into the stands during the game against the Kansas City Royals.

A little boy sitting a few rows back from the third-base dugout was hit in the head. He was carried out by medical personnel.

City Councilman Rafael Espinal Jr. (D-37th) said the area where the boy was sitting is not protected by netting and is dangerous.

“It’s horrible, you know? That boy could easily have been hit in the eyes,” Espinal said. “He could have lost his vision.”

Espinal has drafted a bill calling for New York City baseball teams to extend protective netting in their ballparks past the dugouts and out to the foul poles in the field.

He said fans need to be protected from dangerous flying bats and balls, which he said is not uncommon.

“I want to make sure that no one gets hurt the way that boy was hurt last night,” he said.

Baseball fans who spoke to CBS2 said Thursday that the issue was a lot to think about.

“I think anything that protects fans and players is a positive,” one man said.

“I personally don’t like it,” another man said. “It takes away the experience of being at the ballgame.”

“I think the safety of the fans is the most important thing,” a third man said.

CBS2 reached out by phone and email to the Yankees for their response to Espinal’s proposal and for information on the condition of the child who was hit by the bat. There was no response late Thursday.

Espinal said he introduced his bill in the City Council two weeks ago. He said he is hoping for a public hearing in September.