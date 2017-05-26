Memorial Day Getaway: Millions Hitting The Roads | Check Traffic | Transit | Forecast | Events

5/26 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

May 26, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Isolated to scattered showers will swing through this afternoon with things quieting down later in the day. Expect highs to be about 15° warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 70’s.

nu tu tri state travel 16 5/26 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tonight looks to be quiet with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temps are expected to fall to around 60° by daybreak.

Tomorrow will start off with sun giving way to clouds; a shower chance returns to our southwest suburbs in the afternoon. It will still be on the mild side with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight5 5/26 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Sunday’s looking dry overall, but we’ll see clouds and sun with slightly cooler highs at around 70°.

As for Memorial Day, we’re looking at a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 70’s.

nu tu 7day auto weather app16 5/26 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch