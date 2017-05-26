5/26 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Isolated to scattered showers will swing through this afternoon with things quieting down later in the day. Expect highs to be about 15° warmer than yesterday in the low to mid 70’s.
Tonight looks to be quiet with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temps are expected to fall to around 60° by daybreak.
Tomorrow will start off with sun giving way to clouds; a shower chance returns to our southwest suburbs in the afternoon. It will still be on the mild side with highs in the low to mid 70’s.
Sunday’s looking dry overall, but we’ll see clouds and sun with slightly cooler highs at around 70°.
As for Memorial Day, we’re looking at a 50% chance of showers and storms with highs in the low 70’s.