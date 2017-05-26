Back Stories: Real Life Spiderman Climbs World Trade Center

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In today’s Back Story, a real life Spiderman climbs the World Trade Center.
On May 26, 1977, our chopper pilot spotted a man climbing the South Tower.
George Willig, a toy maker from Queens, constructed suction cups, which he wore on his shoes and hands for the daring stunt.
“The city had a sense of humor then. The city had a sense of fun then. This was before terrorism,” WCBS reporter Irene Cornell recalls.
Willig was fined $1.10 — one penny for every floor he climbed.