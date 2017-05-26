WFAN Best Sports Figures: #1 — Derek Jeter

Editor’s Note: As part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration, from May 1-12, we asked you to vote on the best local sports figures over the past 30 years. Over the course of two weeks, we are revealing the top-10 vote getters.

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Derek Jeter was the face of a dynasty.

Drafted by the Yankees out of high school with the sixth overall pick in 1992, Jeter found instant success when he reached the big leagues.

MORE: Top 10 Favorite Teams Of Past 30 Years

In 1996, the shortstop’s first full season in the majors, he batted .314 with 10 homers and won AL Rookie of the Year en route to the Bronx Bombers winning the World Series.

By the time he retired in 2014, Jeter was a member of five world championship teams, played in seven World Series and was the Yankees’ all-time leader in hits (3,465), doubles (544), stolen bases (358) and games played (2,747). A 14-time All-Star, he’s a lock for Cooperstown.

MORE: Keidel: Jeter Brought A Winning Combination Of Grace, Grit To New York

But in addition to all of The Captain’s accolades was his flair for the dramatic. There’s no shortage of plays Jeter made that will live forever in Yankees lore — the Jeffrey Maier homer in the 1996 ALCS, his flip to home plate against the A’s in the 2001 ALCS, his dive into the stands for a foul ball in 2004, his “Mr. November” home run, his homer for his 3,000th career hit and his walk-off single in his final game at Yankee Stadium.

“We knew from the start that there was something special about him,” Jeter’s former manager, Joe Torre, said. “The way he carried himself, the way he played the game. He’s just all about winning.”