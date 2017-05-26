Memorial Day Getaway: Millions Hitting The Roads | Check Traffic | Transit | Forecast | Events

Police: City Employee, Democratic Activist Had Thousands Of Child Pornography Images On Computer

Youngest Children In Images Were 6 Months Old, Police Say May 26, 2017 8:11 PM
Filed Under: child pornography, Jacob Schwartz, NYC Department of Design and Construction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City employee who is also a Democratic activist was arrested on child pornography charges this week.

Police said Jacob Schwartz, 29, had thousands of images on his computer – some with children just 6 months old.

Jacob Schwartz

New York City employee Jacob Schwartz is accused of having thousands of images of child pornography on his computer. (Credit: gomyd.com, via CBS2)

Schwartz spent the last two years working in the Department of Design and Construction, and he is also president of the Manhattan Young Democrats.

Police said Schwartz handed over his computer to the NYPD Computer Crimes Squad on Thursday and was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Schwartz had no connection to the Mayor’s office or to City Hall, a spokeswoman said.

“Obviously, these are extremely serious allegations. This is a junior-level agency employee with no connection to the Mayor or City Hall,” Mayor’s Office Deputy Press Secretary Melissa Grace said in a statement. “He is being terminated immediately, and the agency is cooperating with investigators.”

City Hall said Schwartz was hired as a temporary computer programmer analyst in May 2015. His access to the Department of Design and Construction or any city office, and to work computers and emails, was immediately cut.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch