Fairfield, Conn. Police Detective Accused Of Stealing Drug Evidence

May 26, 2017 9:30 PM
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Fairfield, Connecticut police narcotics detective has been charged with stealing evidence.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Fairfield police Chief Gary McNamara said Steve Rilling is accused of taking a quantity of heroin as well as pills. He said the thefts took place between June of last year and February of this year.

McNamara said the allegations are tough for the department.

“I think this is shocking for all of us,” McNamara said. “I think that you never want to imagine that a law enforcement officer would engage in such behavior.”

Rilling, 40, is the son of Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling. The mayor admitted that his son has a drug problem.

