Floral Park Residents Say There’s No Space At Pool For New Hyde Parkers

FLORAL PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The summer swimming season has arrived, but there is already trouble in the water on Long Island.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, some taxpayer are unhappy they will have to share their pool with families from a nearby community.

The Clinton G. Martin swimming pool in New Hyde Park is closed, and residents have been left scrambling for the summer. CBS2 was there last season, when residents of the Martin Pool District in the Town of North Hempstead approved a $23 million renovation.

Because the renovation will take a year to complete, poolgoers need alternatives for the summer.

The town reached out to neighboring villages for help, among them Floral Park. But some residents there are not pleased about the idea of welcoming residents of other municipalities.

“Our pool is already crowded,” said Floral Park homeowner Kathy Sweeney. “Like it’s hard enough to get a seat. There’s still a line for the snack bar.”

Some Floral Park residents argue their taxes pay for a residents-only pool, along with a $524 family summer membership.

“We’re a small town. It’s a small pool. The pool is heavily utilized by the townspeople,” said Floral Park homeowner Mary Beth Ruscica, “And there just isn’t any more space for others to come in.”

“Honestly it’s a logistical thing, and I think safety first – and if there’s an overcrowding with children and families with New Hyde Park,” said Floral Park homeowner Roxanne Remekie.

As the Floral Park pool is cleaned and spiffed up for opening day, employees were told to prepare for 40 additional paying families from New Hyde Park to make up for lagging membership – as well as local business owners.

“It was a unilateral decision, and it was just thrust upon us and blindsided us,” said Floral Park homeowner Nadia Holubnyczyj Ortiz.

Ortiz and her civic association have gathered more than 800 signatures. Their petition claims the village never asked for their taxpayer input and calls for a revocation of the invitation for New Hyde Park residents to use the pool.

“We absolutely understand their concerns,” said Floral Park Village Administrator Gerard Bambrick.

Bambrick said the village has analyzed parking and patronage.

“We think we can accommodate this while not overburdening our pool, but at the same time helping out our neighbors in New Hyde Park,” he said.

As the mayor asks for inclusion, opponents plan to present their growing petition to rescind the pool offer at the next village board meeting,

Other pools open to New Hyde Park residents are located in Williston Park, North Hills, and Manorhaven.