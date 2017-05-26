On Election Loss, Hillary Clinton Tells Wellesley Grads ‘Chardonnay Helped’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hillary Clinton returned to her alma mater Wellesley College in Massachusetts on Friday to deliver this year’s commencement address.

Telling the crowd of all female graduates, “You may have heard that things didn’t exactly go the way I planned, but you know what I’m doing OK. I’ve gotten to spend time with my family – especially my amazing grandchildren. I was going to give the entire commencement speech about them but was talked out of it. Long walks in the woods, organizing my closets, right. I won’t lie – chardonnay helped a little too.”

The speech comes as the former Democratic presidential nominee is taking steps to re-enter the public sphere after her loss to Republican Donald Trump in last year’s election.

Clinton this month announced the creation of “Onward Together,” an adaptation of her campaign theme, “Stronger Together.” The group, she tweeted, will “encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office.”

The speech was also a return engagement of sorts for Clinton.

She delivered the student commencement address 48 years ago in 1969, the year she graduated from the all-women’s school.

Clinton also delivered a commencement speech at Wellesley in 1992.

