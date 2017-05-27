5/27 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected we had more clouds move into the area this afternoon, but most of the shower activity stayed south. It’ll remain cloudy this evening and overnight, and there will be some areas of patchy fog & drizzle developing…so be careful if you’re going out. It’ll be rather cool with temps dropping into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow looks like OK for most, but will definitely be cooler along the coasts with breezes from the east. Expect temps in the low 70s well inland, with upper 50s along the shores. There is a very slight chance for some showers, but the better bet would be for some drizzle along the coasts.

Memorial Day looks to start on the stormy side with showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours. Some could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. It does look like we clear out a bit for the afternoon, so outdoor festivities should be OK…don’t cancel any plans just yet!