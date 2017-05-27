Memorial Day Getaway: Check Traffic | Transit | Forecast | Events

Thousands Set To Pack Jones Beach For Annual Bethpage Air Show

May 27, 2017
WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are headlining this weekend’s air show at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected for the annual event that started in 2004.

The Thunderbirds team includes a local favorite, Major Kevin Walsh, who is a Levittown native.

Besides the Thunderbirds flying their F-16 fighter jets, the show features the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing are the GEICO Skytypers and the American Airpower Museum Warbirds and numerous stunt pilots.

The 14th annual Bethpage Air Show is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday.

