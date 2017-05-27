Memorial Day Getaway: Check Traffic | Transit | Forecast | Events

Woman Allegedly Attacks Another Woman With Glass Bottle In The Bronx

May 27, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD, NYPD Crime Stoppers, Wakefield

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a woman who allegedly attacked another woman with a glass bottle in the Bronx last month.

Police say the suspect allegedly approached the victim from behind on the morning of April 3rd on East 242 Street and hit her over the head with the bottle.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for lacerations to her head.

Police are looking for a black woman who was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and colorful long braids.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

