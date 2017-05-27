CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Memorial Day Getaway: Check Traffic | Transit | Forecast | Events

Police: Three Men Shot By Bike-Riding Assailant In Chelsea Overnight

May 27, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Bellevue, Chelsea, NYPD, shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting in Chelsea sent three men to the hospital early Saturday morning and now police are on the hunt for the alleged assailant.

Authorities say the group of men — each in their 40’s — was standing together on the 14th Street sidewalk near 8th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when a stranger on a bicycle opened fire while riding past them.

Two of the men were struck in the chest, while the third was hit in the groin and abdomen according to police. Witnesses described the chaotic early morning violence.

“I was in the shop and heard four to five shots, I came out to see a guy on the ground and a black Suburban SUV running off from the scene,” one man said.

Police say that SUV which sped off likely transported two of the victims to Bellevue Hospital Center. The third victim, who witnesses say was conscious at the time, remained at the scene and was later transported to the hospital by medics.

All three men are expected to survive, according to police.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, 14th Street near 8th Avenue remains shut down Saturday morning as investigators search for evidence to help track down their two-wheeled suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch