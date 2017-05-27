Police: Three Men Shot By Bike-Riding Assailant In Chelsea Overnight

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting in Chelsea sent three men to the hospital early Saturday morning and now police are on the hunt for the alleged assailant.
Authorities say the group of men — each in their 40’s — was standing together on the 14th Street sidewalk near 8th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when a stranger on a bicycle opened fire while riding past them.
Two of the men were struck in the chest, while the third was hit in the groin and abdomen according to police. Witnesses described the chaotic early morning violence.
“I was in the shop and heard four to five shots, I came out to see a guy on the ground and a black Suburban SUV running off from the scene,” one man said.
Police say that SUV which sped off likely transported two of the victims to Bellevue Hospital Center. The third victim, who witnesses say was conscious at the time, remained at the scene and was later transported to the hospital by medics.
All three men are expected to survive, according to police.
As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, 14th Street near 8th Avenue remains shut down Saturday morning as investigators search for evidence to help track down their two-wheeled suspect.