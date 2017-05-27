Police: Man Tried To Sexually Assault Woman Inside McDonald’s Bathroom In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman after locking her inside a McDonald’s bathroom in Brooklyn.
Police said the suspect followed the 22-year-old victim into the restroom of the eatery near Rockaway Parkway and Conklin Avenue in Canarsie around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
He then allegedly locked the door, pushed the woman against the wall and pulled his pants down.
Police said the woman screamed and the man calmly walked away.
Residents in the area said they’re surprised.
“Wow, that’s terrible. Oh my god,” Nicola Hyman said. “I hope they find him.”
The woman was not hurt.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video wearing a black jacket, gray T-shirt, black pants and red sneakers.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.