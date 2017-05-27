Newark Airport Terminal A Evacuated Due To Suspicious Device

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport has been evacuated due to a suspicious device.
Port Authority police say a pressure cooker was found Saturday afternoon near Terminal A on Level 3.
The Essex County bomb squad has been notified and is on its way.
Police say passengers should expect delays.
Terminal A is the regional terminal for United Airlines, and Level 3 is the check-in area, CBS News reports.
