Seaside Heights Roars Back To Life For Memorial Day Weekend

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The unofficial start to summer has arrived from Coney Island to Wildwood, and it’s no more evident than on the new-and-improved Seaside Heights boardwalk.

Blue skies, the beautiful ocean breeze, and the smell of food were everywhere to be found as crowds flocked to the Jersey Shore hot spot.

Barbara and Steven Rosette were content as ever while getting in some exercise before the festivities began.

“We’re here, that’s all that counts,” Steven said.

“We were here last weekend too,” wife Barbara said. “We don’t care what the weather is doing.”

Dennis was prepared for a much cooler day, so the sun was a pleasant surprise for him.

“Was expecting some rain and didn’t get any, so it’s a great day,” he tells WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron. It was so warm, in fact, that he had to run to his car to dump his unneeded sweatshirt.

On Friday, Governor Chris Christie kicked off his final Memorial Day Weekend trip to the shore with a pit stop at the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

Christie helped christen a new roller coaster that helped replace the one destroyed by Superstorm Sandy.

The Republican has made trips to the shore on the Friday before Memorial Day a tradition.

Christie leaves office in January.