Two Suspects Allegedly Scam Brooklyn Woman Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two people they say conned a Brooklyn woman into giving them thousands of dollars.
Investigators say the suspects approached the 65-year-old victim on May 11th near the corner of Church and Nostrand Avenues in East Flatbush.
They told the woman they wanted to team-up to donate to charity before police say the three of them went back to the victim’s house to get her share, amounting to $28,000 in cash according to police.
The suspects supposedly put the victim’s money and their share into a bag and gave it to her to deliver before heading out.
When the victim opened the bag, it only contained shredded newspaper.
Police are looking for a black man and woman who are both approximately 50-years-old.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.