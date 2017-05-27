Memorial Day Getaway: Check Traffic | Transit | Forecast | Events

Two Suspects Allegedly Scam Brooklyn Woman Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

May 27, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, East Flatbush, NYPD, NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two people they say conned a Brooklyn woman into giving them thousands of dollars.

Investigators say the suspects approached the 65-year-old victim on May 11th near the corner of Church and Nostrand Avenues in East Flatbush.

They told the woman they wanted to team-up to donate to charity before police say the three of them went back to the victim’s house to get her share, amounting to $28,000 in cash according to police.

The suspects supposedly put the victim’s money and their share into a bag and gave it to her to deliver before heading out.

When the victim opened the bag, it only contained shredded newspaper.

Police are looking for a black man and woman who are both approximately 50-years-old.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

