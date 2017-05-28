5/28 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks! Expect cloudy skies with some patchy fog/drizzle along the coasts. It’ll be another day with temps below normal…upper 60s in the City, lower 70s inland, and upper 50s & low 60s along the coast. There may be a few breaks of sun this afternoon but clouds will dominate.
Memorial Day will start off on the stormy side in the early morning hours. Some downpours and gusty winds are possible…the threat for storms lasts until lunchtime or so, but clouds will hang around through much of the afternoon.
Have a great day!