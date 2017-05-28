5/28 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

May 28, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks! Expect cloudy skies with some patchy fog/drizzle along the coasts. It’ll be another day with temps below normal…upper 60s in the City, lower 70s inland, and upper 50s & low 60s along the coast. There may be a few breaks of sun this afternoon but clouds will dominate.

memorial day 2017 5/28 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Memorial Day will start off on the stormy side in the early morning hours. Some downpours and gusty winds are possible…the threat for storms lasts until lunchtime or so, but clouds will hang around through much of the afternoon.

nu tu 7day auto9 5/28 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Have a great day!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch