5/28 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

May 28, 2017 3:59 PM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected it was another day of mixed sun & clouds. Expect more clouds through the evening and eventually, the return of some rain. Looks like some light rain starts around midnight with more potent stuff developing overnight. It’ll be cool and damp, with areas of patchy fog, as temps drop to the mid 50s.

The early morning looks like the worst period of our Memorial Day, with heavy showers and gusty thunderstorms likely. The good news is that the storms should exit the region by lunchtime, but clouds will linger for a good chunk of the afternoon. Fortunately, it looks like afternoon BBQ plans are in good shape…but it will be on the cool side with temps only in the upper 50s & low 60s.

Unsettled weather stays in the Tuesday forecast with the reverse of Monday – bright start, with PM showers/storms. We’ll clear out & warm up Wednesday with temps in the upper 70s.

