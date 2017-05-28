Woman Slashed Aboard Subway In Midtown Manhattan, Police Say

May 28, 2017 12:41 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was slashed in the face while on a subway in Midtown Manhattan late Sunday morning.

Police say the woman was slashed following an argument with another woman while aboard a northbound number 5 train just before 11 a.m.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital Center, according to police. Her condition was not immediately known.

Police are currently searching for the suspect who fled the train following the encounter.

