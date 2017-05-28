Parachutist Hurt During Fleet Week Demonstration Near Liberty State Park

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A parachutist was hurt during a naval Fleet Week demonstration near Liberty State Park in New Jersey Sunday afternoon.
According to Coast Guard officials, the parachutist plunged into the water after a malfunction near Liberty Landing in Jersey City.
Members of the Coast Guard went into the water to retrieve the parachutist, who was then rushed to a nearby hospital.
The parachutist’s condition was not immediately known.
Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.