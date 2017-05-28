Parachutist Hurt During Fleet Week Demonstration Near Liberty State Park

May 28, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: hudson county, Jersey City, Liberty State Park, New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A parachutist was hurt during a naval Fleet Week demonstration near Liberty State Park in New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

According to Coast Guard officials, the parachutist plunged into the water after a malfunction near Liberty Landing in Jersey City.

Members of the Coast Guard went into the water to retrieve the parachutist, who was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

The parachutist’s condition was not immediately known.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

 

