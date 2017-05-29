5/29 CBS2 Memorial Day Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect leftover showers and drizzle into the afternoon with things quieting down by late in the day. There will be a bit of cloud cover out there too, so don’t expect much of a warm up — only around 60° for a high.
Clouds, fog and spotty drizzle will be in the mix tonight. Temps will hold in the mid and upper 50’s until daybreak.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with perhaps a shower or storm, but it seems like the best chance will be late in the day. Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer in the mid and upper 60’s.
As for Wednesday, expect partly sunny skies with warmer highs in the 70’s.