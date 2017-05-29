Police: 2 Suspects Wanted In Theft Of Woman’s Necklace In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are looking for two men who allegedly stole jewelry right off a woman’s neck.
It happened around 2 a.m. on May 22 inside a building near East 242nd Street and White Plains Road.
Police said a 58-year-old woman was entering her apartment building when one of the suspects started talking to her.
Once inside the building, police said he suddenly grabbed her necklace and after a struggle, ripped it away and ran.
The other man allegedly acted as a lookout.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.