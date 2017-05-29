President Trump To Mark Memorial Day With Visit To Arlington National Cemetery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump will lay a memorial wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery during his first public appearance following his overseas trip.

“Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!” Trump tweeted Monday. “I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning.”

Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Monday’s appearance comes as the president deals with new allegations against his son-in-law. Several reports claim Jared Kushner proposed setting up a secret channel of communication with the Kremlin and the Trump transition team.

In interviews Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said he did not know if the reports are true. But he said if they are, “I think any channel of communication, back or otherwise, with a country like Russia is a good thing.”

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters in an off-camera news conference that he does not find backchannel communications with Russia problematic.

“What that allows you to do is to communicate in a discreet manner, so it doesn’t predispose you toward any sort of content of that conversation or anything,” McMaster said. “So no, I would not be concerned about it.”