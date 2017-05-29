A Monumental Makeover: Long Island Memorial Now Pays Tribute To Veterans Of All US Conflicts

GREENLAWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An old monument on Long Island is now a new memorial in honor of veterans from all conflicts.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, 91-year-old veteran George Possas, accompanied by his daughter, immediately turned Monday to salute the newly unveiled veterans monument in the Greenlawn town square.

“I told my daughter, Denise, that I wanted to stop by wherever there’s a memorial. I wanted to salute my fallen brothers,” said Possas, who served in World War II.

Possas’ daughter said she’s thrilled there is now a plaque specifically honoring local veterans’ heroics.

“It’s nice,” said Denise Bocchicchio. “They did a really nice job. Nice that you could pay respect to the people that fought for us right here in Greenlawn.”

When the memorial was first built in 1960, it paid tribute only to local residents who served in the first World War or earlier conflicts. But now there are also plaques honoring veterans of World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and the modern global wars on terror.

Longtime Greenlawn resident Gary Miller said it’s about time the monument recognized all.

“It’s something more well deserving of veterans from the past that made the sacrifice for our country and everything,” he said. “Very fitting memorial.”

Miller admired the newly restored bronze eagle atop the monument.

The makeover was partly funded by the local fire department and fire district. The American Legion also helped pay for it.

John Weiss, a local firefighter, says his father also served in World War II, and he’s proud to see his name on the updated memorial.

“It makes me proud to be an American,” he said. “And I just wish my father was here to see it.”

Part of a momumental legacy now honoring veterans from Colonial times to the present.