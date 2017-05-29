1 Dead, 3 Injured In Queens Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed and three others were injured early Monday in a crash in eastern Queens.
Police were dispatched at 5:48 a.m. for a crash at the Grand Central Parkway Service Road and 164th Street, after a 2009 Nissan Sentra was struck on the right side by a 2012 Scion sport-utility vehicle headed west on Grand Central Parkway, police said.
The Nissan was being driven by a 51-year-old man, who had two passengers – women ages 48 and 59. The younger woman – Wazeda Banu, 48, of Queens – was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The older woman was taken Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with a shoulder injury, while the driver suffered an injury to his chest and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, police said. Both their conditions were reported to be stable.
The driver of the Scion, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to Northwell Health North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset with minor injuries to her back and neck, police said.
The NYPD Highway Collision Squad was investigating late Monday afternoon.