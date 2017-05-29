Tim Tebow’s Week Included Struggles At Plate, Big Catch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tim Tebow struggled to find his stroke, but made a game-saving catch for the Columbia Fireflies last week.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback played in five of six games over the week for the New York Mets’ Class A South Atlantic League franchise. His best game came Wednesday as he went 2-for-2 in a 10-5 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs.

The next day, Tebow’s tumbling catch in the ninth inning preserved a 3-2 victory over the Lexington Legends.

A look how Tebow has fared this week and this season:

HIGHLIGHTS: Both of Tebow’s hits Wednesday came with two strikes.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 2-for-14, dropping his average from .230 to .221. He had no RBIs and eight strikeouts in five games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is 3o-for-136 on the season with 14 RBIs and 45 strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow made a nice, albeit awkward, grab Thursday night at Lexington to save a 3-2 victory over the Legends.

GOT ‘EM, NEED ‘EM: Tebow is no stranger to having his own trading card, although this week he saw his first minor league baseball card as part of the Topps Pro Debut set.

2017 Topps Pro Debut will also be home to Tim Tebow's first official #MiLB card! Find this short-printed cards in packs of Pro Debut pic.twitter.com/ro6HKe66p8 — Topps Company (@Topps) May 23, 2017

HEY, I KNOW YOU: While in Lexington, Tebow got a visit from fellow Southeastern Conference quarterback Tim Couch of Kentucky. Couch was the No. 1 pick overall of the Cleveland Browns in 1999 who was invited out to throw the first pitch of Thursday night’s game.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies return home Monday for three games with the Augusta GreenJackets. They then head out for a four-game series at the Hagerstown Suns.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)