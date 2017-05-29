CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Tim Tebow’s Week Included Struggles At Plate, Big Catch

May 29, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Columbia Fireflies, New York Mets, Tim Tebow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CBSNewYork/AP)Tim Tebow struggled to find his stroke, but made a game-saving catch for the Columbia Fireflies last week.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback played in five of six games over the week for the New York Mets’ Class A South Atlantic League franchise. His best game came Wednesday as he went 2-for-2 in a 10-5 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs.

The next day, Tebow’s tumbling catch in the ninth inning preserved a 3-2 victory over the Lexington Legends.

Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow of the Columbia Fireflies hits into a fielder’s choice against the Lakewood BlueClaws on May 14, 2017, at FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

A look how Tebow has fared this week and this season:

HIGHLIGHTS: Both of Tebow’s hits Wednesday came with two strikes.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow was 2-for-14, dropping his average from .230 to .221. He had no RBIs and eight strikeouts in five games.

ON THE SEASON: Tebow is 3o-for-136 on the season with 14 RBIs and 45 strikeouts.

IN THE FIELD: Tebow made a nice, albeit awkward, grab Thursday night at Lexington to save a 3-2 victory over the Legends.

GOT ‘EM, NEED ‘EM: Tebow is no stranger to having his own trading card, although this week he saw his first minor league baseball card as part of the Topps Pro Debut set.

HEY, I KNOW YOU: While in Lexington, Tebow got a visit from fellow Southeastern Conference quarterback Tim Couch of Kentucky. Couch was the No. 1 pick overall of the Cleveland Browns in 1999 who was invited out to throw the first pitch of Thursday night’s game.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies return home Monday for three games with the Augusta GreenJackets. They then head out for a four-game series at the Hagerstown Suns.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch