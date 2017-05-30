Rescue And Recovery Workers Will Get Permanent Dedication At 9/11 Memorial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The National September 11 Memorial & Museum is planning a permanent dedication recognizing the rescue and recovery effort at Ground Zero.

The dedication will be located on the Memorial Glade of the 8-acre memorial plaza.

“Thousands of people converged at the World Trade Center Site immediately after the attacks to show the world that our city and our country were not defeated,” said former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose philanthropic group is providing support and funding for the dedication. “We owe these men and women of the recovery a great debt of gratitude and they deserve a fitting tribute for their courage, sacrifice and bravery.”

“This tribute will be a poignant reminder of the selflessness and courage of our first responders, who embody the best values of New Yorkers, and ensure that their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, who has championed health care for 9/11 responders and sits on the board of the museum, says he’s thrilled about the dedication.

“Without regard for their own health and well being and with no demand for recognition, these men and women played a critical role in helping us all in New York and across the country get back on our feet,” Stewart said. “Today thousands are living with serious illnesses and dying at an alarming rate. I’m thrilled this is finally happening, that this dedication will give them the recognition they’re due.”

The announcement of the dedication occurs 15 years to the day after May 30, 2002, when the formal end of recovery operations at the World Trade Center following the terror attack.

