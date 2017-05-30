Police Search For Gunpoint Robber Targeting Bronx Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Tuesday for a suspect in a string of robberies targeting stores and restaurants on White Plains Road in the Bronx.

The first robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18 at the 7-Eleven at 2192 White Plains Rd. The suspect approached the 33-year-old woman behind the counter, took out a handgun, and demanded the money the register, police said.

The cashier complied and opened both registers, police said. The robber reached over the counter, took about $100 in cash, and fled north on White Plains Road, police said.

The second incident happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Rainbow Diner at 2197 White Plains Rd. The suspect came up to a 54-year-old female employee and demanded money from her at gunpoint, police said. The frightened employee ran inside an office in the back of the diner, while the suspect ran off empty-handed, police said.

In the third incident, around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, the suspect walked into a Dunkin’ Donuts at 2200 White Plains Rd. and demanded money at gunpoint from a 27-year-old female employee, police said. The employee complied and opened the register, and the suspect reached over the counter and grabbed $300 in cash, police said.

The suspect fled south on White Plains Road and east on Pelham Parkway.

The suspect was described as a black male between 30 and 40 years old, standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 11 inches tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, black jeans and black sneakers.

Police have released surveillance photos and video.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.