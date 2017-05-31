Is Insurance Giant Aetna Leaving Connecticut?

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hartford’s mayor believes Aetna is planning to move its headquarters out of Connecticut.

Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement Wednesday saying that he has had multiple conversations with senior leaders at the insurance giant and believes the company decided a long time ago to relocate their corporate headquarters.

Bronin has called a news conference for 3 p.m. to discuss the situation.

Here's my full statement on Aetna… pic.twitter.com/PSsyDk3VCh — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) May 31, 2017

Aetna has refused to comment on media reports that it has been in discussions with cities including Boston and Manhattan about a possible relocation.

Columnist and former Connecticut lawmaker Kevin Rennie believes the relocation would only involve the corporate headquarters, which he said would be “the top corporate people, several hundred people who reign over the operation of the corporation as opposed to the other 5,500 people who negotiate contracts and implement Aetna’s very complicated health insurance business.”

If Aetna decides to relocate, it could be another devastating loss for the state, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

Last year, General Electric decided to move from Fairfield to Boston.

Companies are concerned about Connecticut’s climate, taxes and $2 billion deficit in the years to come.

“Clearly wheels are in motion, this has been going on for a while, but the question in Connecticut people need to ask is what are we going to do about this right now?” Rennie said.

Aetna has been in Hartford for 164 years.

It currently employs about 6,000 people in Connecticut.

