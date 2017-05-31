Search On For Suspects In Foxhurst, Bronx Cellphone Store Burglary

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for two suspects in a burglary at a cellphone store in the Bronx.
The burglary happened at 5:29 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Metro PCS store at 1190 Prospect Ave., in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx, police said.
One of the suspects was caught on video using an unknown object to smash the window of the store. One suspect acted as a lookout while the other went inside and took two cellphones and a cash register containing an undetermined amount of cash, police said.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction.
One of the suspects was described as a black male about 30 years old. The other was described as a black male about 20 years old, last seen wearing dark colored pants, black sneakers and a dark colored long sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.