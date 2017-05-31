1 Person Hurt In Midtown Scaffold Collapse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person suffered a minor injury after a scaffold collapsed in Midtown Wednesday afternoon.
The collapse took place at 36th Street and Eighth Avenue after 4 p.m., according to the FDNY.
The scaffolding struck a person and forced street closures.
Separately, a window under repair apparently fell from the fifth floor of a building on West 40th Street at around 3:40 p.m., according to the Buildings Department.
Three people were examined by EMS but refused medical attention.