Ohio Jail Escapee Apprehended In Brooklyn, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fugitive from southern Ohio was apprehended by the NYPD in Brooklyn Thursday, authorities said.

Staling Santos-Reyes was allegedly caught in Ohio with $600,000 in heroin and cocaine when he was pulled over on Interstate 70 in Madison County, Ohio, according to CBS affiliate WKBN-TV, Youngstown.

As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, police said the Bronx native managed to hop the fence at the Tri-County Regional Jail in Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Santos-Reyes was on the lam for almost a month, police said.

That was until Santos-Reyes allegedly walked into a business on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn looking for a job and acting very suspicious.

“Not using a real name when applying for a job normally would raise someone’s level of suspicion,” said NYPD Sgt. Tim Cecchini.

The shop owner called police, and when Santos-Reyes returned again, Cecchini and five other officers surrounded him and arrested Santos-Reyes without incident.

“Very forthcoming with the information that he was in fact the gentleman who escaped from the prison in Ohio,” Cecchini said.

U.S. Marshals will take Santos-Reyes, 40, back to Ohio with tighter security.