CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

CBS2 Exclusive: Man, 82, Says He Was Scammed Out Of $7,000 By Fake Cop

May 31, 2017 11:31 PM
Filed Under: College Point, fake cop, Fake Cop Scam, Flushing, Queens, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly man was scammed out of hundreds of dollars by what he believes was a fake cop.

The man spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Valerie Castro about the phony traffic stop.

The 82-year-old victim said he was embarrassed after he was conned out of $7,000 by a man posing as a police officer.

“He told me he was an undercover cop,” the man said.

The victim was leaving a Stop and Shop in Flushing, Queens on Saturday afternoon when an older-model van pulled up to him with the window down.

“He says, ‘You know, you didn’t stop long enough at the stop sign, or you went through the stop sign, and you almost hit me.’ And he says, ‘Would you mind just pulling over around the corner?’ which I did,” the man said.

The victim aid he got out of his car and the alleged officer made a threat.

“He was a little forceful in the beginning. I was a little afraid,” the man said, “because he said the tow truck was in the lot and he could just call it and tow my car away.”

He gave the victim a choice to instead pay the fine in cash. So the suspect drove the victim to an ATM at a College Point Chase Bank and collected the cash, and then dropped the victim back off.

The victim said the man was not wearing a police uniform and never showed a badge or ID.

He also noticed something else.

“While we were in the car he showed me a rash on his thigh, and then I noticed a tattoo above his ankle, on his right ankle,” the victim said.

The victim now hopes others don’t fall for the same scam.

Police believe the suspect in this case has probably done the same thing before, but victims may have been too embarrassed to come forward.

Anyone who might have been victimized or knows who the suspect is, is asked call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch