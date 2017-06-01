Best Things To Do In New York This Weekend

By Jessica Allen

The city welcomes June with tons of awesome festivals this weekend, among them a celebration of scientific endeavor and intellectual life; another of jazz and other musical genres; and yet another of up-and-coming artists. Read on for all the details you need to plan a fabulous Saturday and Sunday.

World Science Festival

Various venues

New York, NY

www.worldsciencefestival.com

The 10th annual World Science Festival takes over the city this week, celebrating the joys of science in all of its manifestations. Among the activities planned during the festival is a performance installation about climate change featuring a 12-ton aquarium. There will also be a live interactive virtual reality display hosted by theoretical physicist Brian Greene; a discussion about the “art of communicating,” with Tina Fey and Alan Alda; a trivia night at the American Museum of Natural History; and a fish count, which is exactly what it sounds like. Now through Sunday, June 4, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Blue Note Jazz Festival

Various venues

New York, NY

bluenotejazzfestival.com

If you love jazz, then no doubt this festival is already on your radar. The month-long Blue Note Jazz Festival was founded in 2011 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Blue Note Jazz Club. The 2017 version features more than 100 events across 10 venues, which means you can hear terrific music any night of the week throughout June. Scheduled performers this year include Kool & the Gang, Jerry Lee Lewis, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and the Isley Brothers. Consider it a treat for your ears. Thursday, June 1, through Friday, June 30, see schedule for details and ticket info.



The Other Art Fair

72 Noble St.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Brooklyn Expo Center

(718) 775-3315

www.theotherartfair.com

Presented by Saatchi Art, The Other Art Fair specializes in new and up-and-coming artists. The fair aims to introduce these artists and their work to the traditional gallery system—as well as ordinary buyers. It’s kind of like an art fair for the rest of us, in contrast to some of the many other art fairs that take place regularly around town. Some 110 artists will be showing at this year’s NYC iteration, with prices as low as $100. Gallerists and curators from Saatchi Art will be giving talks, and you can get a special hand-poked tattoo, too. Thursday, June 1, through Sunday, June 4, see schedule for details and ticket info.



Scooper Bowl New York

Bryant Park

Fifth and Sixth Avenues and between 40th and 42nd Streets

New York, NY 10018

(212) 768-4242

bryantpark.org

The Scooper Bowl World Tour begins this week in New York. OK, so the spring temps haven’t been particularly balmy (or spring-like), but this all-you-can-eat ice cream event benefits the Jimmy Fund, supporting cancer research, rehabilitative medicine, and cancer care for children and adults. In other words, pack on the layers and go! You’ll be able to sample the fine dairy confections put out by such folks as Adirondack Creamery, Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, and Big Gay Ice Cream for an excellent cause. Thursday, June 1, through Saturday, June 3, see schedule for details; tickets required.

FIGMENT NYC

Governors Island

New York, NY10004

(212) 440-2200

newyork.figmentproject.org

This grassroots, volunteer-run, and dedicated to connecting emerging artists with an open-minded public, FIGMENT has a slew of fun stuff planned for its opening weekend on gorgeous Governors Island. The theme is DREAM BIGGER (caps most definitely theirs), so expect “More art! More color! More fun!” As part of the weekend’s five participatory art projects, you can slow dance with strangers, an event that “celebrates humanity and unity in the time of great division and unrest,” play in pink sand, and lounge on faux grass. Bring your camera and get ready to Instagram your heart out. Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., free.