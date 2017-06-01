Boomer & Carton: Bart Scott Is Always Entertaining

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Bart Scott stopped by the Investors Bank Studio on Thursday morning to visit with his good buddies Boomer and Craig, and he stayed for some time.
It was about as entertaining a 45 minutes of radio as you’ll hear. Scott talked about everything from Mr. Met to Tiger Woods, and just about all topics in between. The guys heard Scott’s take on OTAs and Eli Manning, and provided an idea of what it was like growing up in Detroit and “throwing paws.” Later, he had some interesting things to say about Eli’s brother, Peyton, and offered some sound advice to Al Dukes.
Click on the link to get all the info on Bart’s, “Can’t Wait Performance Camp,” where he plans to “whoop your kid into shape.”