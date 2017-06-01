Police: Woman Pushed 2-Year-Old Son Down Stairs In Stroller At Bronx Subway Station

June 1, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: 149th Street - Grand Concourse, Boy Pushed Down Stairs, Bronx, Mott Haven, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was taken into police custody Thursday after she allegedly threw her 2-year-old son down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station.

Officers were patrolling the 149th Street-Grand Concourse subway station in Mott Haven, which serves the No. 2, 4 and 5 trains, when they were alerted that a child had been thrown down a fight of stairs, police said.

Police said the boy was thrown down the stairs while strapped into a stroller. He suffered a cut to his left eye and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, police said.

The boy’s mother was apprehended, and allegedly threw her son down the stairs when she became upset for personal reasons, police said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for observation, police said. She was under arrest late Thursday and charges were pending.

