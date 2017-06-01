NYPD: Man Found Dead In Bronx Fire Had Gunshot Wound To The Head

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man who was found dead in a fire at an apartment building Wednesday night in the Bronx had a gunshot wound to the head.
The fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m. inside an apartment on Gleason Avenue in the Unionport section.
“I heard the fire alarm going off, went downstairs looked to see if I could find it, saw smoke coming from the door and I started banging but nobody answered,” neighbor Roger Schultz said. “I immediately called 911.”
After putting out the blaze, police said they found a 45-year-old man dead in the kitchen area. The medical examiner later determined the man sustained a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
The man’s name has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.