‘Resorts World Manila’ Under Lockdown Following Reports Of Gunfire, Explosions

MANILA (CBSNewYork) — A Manila resort was under lockdown, after reports of gunfire and explosions at a hotel and casino.

The lockdown was underway at Resorts World Manila, CBS News reported.

The resort tweeted an announcement regarding gunshots being fired by ‘unidentified men.’

Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men. — Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017

Police rushed to the scene, where smoke was seen pouring from the building’s upper floor, CBS News reported.

Authorities were cordoning off the area around Ninoy Aquino International Airport, but had not provided details about the incident.

The U.S. State Department has also been asking people to avoid the area.

#Manila #Philippines – reports of explosions/gunfire at Resorts World Manila, near the Manila Intl Airport. Avoid area & monitor local news. — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) June 1, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean said that President Trump has been made aware of the situation, and was being given updates by his national security team.

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines addressed the violence in a tweet offering his concerns and condolences.

Remain concerned about developments in Marawi. Deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. — Ambassador Sung Kim (@USAmbManila) June 1, 2017

As CBS News reported, the incident came as troops battled with ISIS aligned extremists to end a bloody siege in the southern portion of the country.

Philippine officials told reporters that some 500 militants, including foreign fighters, were taking part in the siege of Marawi — the heartland of Islamic faith in the southern part of the Philippines.

