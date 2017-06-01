Mark-Viverito Has Few Answers About Support For Puerto Rican Day Parade Honoree

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 11 is seeing its roster of supporters and marchers shrinking.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Thursday, at issue is controversial honoree Oscar López Rivera, who was pardoned President Barack Obama and recently released after serving 36 years for sedition, armed robbery, and conspiracy to transport explosives. He was a leader of the paramilitary group the Armed Forces of National Liberation – or FALN.

City Council Melissa Mark-Viverito is standing by López-Rivera, and there are some questions about it that she is not answering.

López-Rivera is the most polarizing Parade Honoree in decades. He is a controversial figure turned political hot potato, prompting politicians and sponsors to flee the parade in droves.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that he will still march, but he will not march with López Rivera.

Mark-Viverito, who seems to be the closest honoree, spent the first part of the day dodging CBS2’s questions.

Leaving one event, Mark-Viverito said, “I got to run.”

CBS2’s Carlin caught up with her again at a community festival in the Bronx.

Carlin: “Could you talk about your support for this particular person being honored and given what has happened since, do you think that there was a mistake made?”

Mark-Viverito: “This Puerto Rican Day Parade is to celebrate the contributions of the Puerto Rican people… and not about one individual.”

Carlin: “Is he staying at your house?”

Mark-Viverito: “I’m not answering any questions that have to do with who’s a guest in my house.”

When the parade gets under way on Fifth Avenue, Mark-Vivierto said her feet will hit the street. But she does not know whom she will be rubbing shoulders with or walking alongside.

“I have not made a decision about the final logistics,” she said.

More than four decades ago, FALN bombed Fraunces Tavern in the Financial District and left four people dead.

“I remember that day very vividly,” said Rae of the Upper West Side. “If you were to ask me who deserves to be honored, it’s somebody who is honorable.”

“Why are they honoring him?” added Nancy Spector of the Upper West Side.

Carlin went on to ask Mark-Viverito: “There are people that are upset. Do you understand their emotions; their feelings?”

Mark-Viverito walked off at that point, done with questions.

Meanwhile, López Rivera himself finally broke his silence. He told the New York Daily News people should quote “move on” from the controversy.

The 74-year-old said he will be at the parade “not as your honoree but as a humble Puerto Rican and grandfather.”

López Rivera will not be bumping in to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, nor NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill. They both said they will not be part of the parade this year.

Coca-Cola, Goya Foods and the New York Yankees are among the companies and organizations that have withdrawn support for the parade.