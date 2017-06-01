NYC Ferry Launches South Brooklyn Route

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYC Ferry has launched its South Brooklyn route.

The ferries will run between Bay Ridge and Wall Street, with stops at the Army Terminal in Sunset Park, Red Hook, Atlantic Avenue and DUMBO.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the ferry will shave 20 minutes off the commute from Red Hook to Manhattan.

“Travel time will literally be cut in half, and that will allow for so much more opportunity,” de Blasio said. “It just fundamentally changes people’s lives if they can get where they need to go more easily if they know it’s not gonna be such a hassle.”

First Bay Ridge Ferry ticket holders – excited for the South Brooklyn Route & the connections it provides! #NYCFerry pic.twitter.com/uJVnYYP1IC — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) June 1, 2017

NYC Ferry began May 1 with its East River and Rockaway routes.

Since then, 243,000 people have taken trips on those ferries.

“That is very high demand and we’re pleased to say it’s a pleasant surprise how high the demand has been so quickly and we are going to keep meeting that demand,” de Blasio said.

The Astoria ferry route launches in August with stops in Long Island City and Roosevelt Island.