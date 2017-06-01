Report: Ossining School District Had No Idea Of Custodian’s Past Conviction

OSSINING, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The conviction of a school custodian on charges of rape involving a minor has officials in a Westchester County district saying they never knew.
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, there was no call from law enforcement about Samuel Campbell, but instead an anonymous tip in the form of a handwritten letter. That was how the Ossining school superintendent learned that Campbell, one of the district’s custodians, had been convicted of raping a minor in Poughkeepsie where he lives.
In a letter to parents and staff, the superintendent promised to get answers.
The Journal-News reported Campbell was arrested last year and convicted on May 1. The victim as under 17 and known to Campbell, the newspaper reported.
While the legal process unfolded, the school district was in the dark – and Campbell went on working as a custodian at Brookside Elementary School, the newspaper reported.
The superintendent has many questions for law enforcement in Dutchess County.