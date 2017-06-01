Teaneck Swears In First Female Firefighter In Its More Than 100 Year History

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Teaneck Township has welcomed its first female firefighter.
Ashley Hahn was sworn in Thursday morning, making her the first woman to join the department in its 102-year history.
Hahn is not the first to apply, but she is the first to meet the requirements.
She says she’s eager to get through the academy.
“I’m sure there are going to be one or two stumbling blocks, but most of the guys I’ve talked to have been incredibly supportive, they’ve been cheering me along the entire way,” Hahn said. “I’m excited to do it. I’ve got a tough skin and ready to prove myself.”
Hahn continues a legacy of local public service.
She’s the daughter of a police officers and says she’s excited to make her father proud.