Teaneck Swears In First Female Firefighter In Its More Than 100 Year History

June 1, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Ashley Hahn, Teaneck

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Teaneck Township has welcomed its first female firefighter.

Ashley Hahn was sworn in Thursday morning, making her the first woman to join the department in its 102-year history.

Hahn is not the first to apply, but she is the first to meet the requirements.

She says she’s eager to get through the academy.

“I’m sure there are going to be one or two stumbling blocks, but most of the guys I’ve talked to have been incredibly supportive, they’ve been cheering me along the entire way,” Hahn said. “I’m excited to do it. I’ve got a tough skin and ready to prove myself.”

Hahn continues a legacy of local public service.

She’s the daughter of a police officers and says she’s excited to make her father proud.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch