Man Killed After Car Is Crushed By Truck On Woodbridge Township Highway

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The driver of a truck that rolled over and landed on top of cars may have made mistake that cost a man his life.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the tractor-trailer hauling trash from a construction site ended toppled onto two cars on the ramp from Route 440 onto Route 9 southbound in Woodbridge Township Wednesday evening.

Brian Claussen, 27, was in one of the vehicles. He was recently married and had been living in Woodbridge with his wife.

While on his way home Wednesday evening, the freak accident took his life.

“It appeared that he might have veered off to the left, hit the curb, went up in a dirt embankment, and the truck rotated over on its side,” said Woodbridge police Sgt. Jim Chessere.

The two cars in the right-hand lane were crushed as a result.

“It’s not so much a dangerous turn – it’s just a slight bend to the right towards Route 9 South by the the bridge there,”Chessere said. “We don’t get a lot of calls for accidents over there. It’s just something that happened — unfortunate.”

“Wow, that’s crazy,” said New Jersey resident Francherica Torres

The fact that it is not a dangerous turn makes the scenario especially scary. Other drivers in the area told CBS2’s Baker they steer clear of large trucks on the road as best they can.

“I speed away from them because it’s a scary situation. You never know – you know what I mean? So, definitely with trucks — especially when there’s more than one,” Torres said.

“For the most part, I avoid them,” said Willita Trimmings of New Jersey. “You know, I usually go past them or stay behind them.”

“My advice is that really what you should do is always allow those trucks to get ahead of you or get ahead of them. Never drive in their blind spots, as they teach you in drivers’ ed,” said Athari Tyagi of Woodbridge.

Multiple people got out of their cars trying to free Claussen, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck and the other car were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.