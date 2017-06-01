Words With Friends Adds ‘Covfefe’ To Its Mobile Game

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Words with Friends has jumped aboard the “covfefe” craze, adding the term to its list for the popular mobile word game.

“Covfefe” was born in a midnight tweet from President Donald Trump on Wednesday. It said: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet immediately went viral, with “covfefe” trending on Twitter, and became one of the president’s more popular posts.

Trump later poked fun at the typo, tweeting, “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Words With Friends defined “covfefe” as “the amount and quality of reporting when autocorrect fails you at 3am.”

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet, and dozens of definitions have been submitted to the Urban Dictionary website, which crowdsources slang terms.

When asked about the tweet during an audio-only briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer added to the mystery, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

“The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” Spicer said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)