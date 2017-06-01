Meet 6-Year-Old Edith Fuller, National Spelling Bee’s Youngest-Ever Competitor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 6-year-old girl made history, becoming the youngest child ever to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Edith Fuller was the belle of the bee Wednesday, correctly spelling both of her words in front of hundreds of spellers twice her age.
As the youngest person ever to qualify for the National Spelling Bee, Edith first had to get through her regional competition, where her winning word was jnana, meaning knowledge, used in Hinduism.
Edith aced the verbal test, but her combined score wasn’t quite high enough to put her in the finals.
Luckily she has nine more years to become a champion.
The 40 spellers who made it to Thursday’s finals also spelled their words correctly on stage but scored higher than Edith on their written tests.