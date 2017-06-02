6/2 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

NOW: Funeral For FDNY Firefighter Ray Pfeifer | Watch | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 2, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Just like yesterday, a passing shower or storm is possible, so keep an eye on those skies later this afternoon. As for temps, they’ll be nice and warm in the mid to upper 70’s.

Expect comfortable sleeping weather tonight with low humidity levels. Temps are expected to fall into the 50’s and 40’s by daybreak.

After some early clouds, we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Highs will be right around normal in the mid 70’s.

As for Sunday, expect a dry morning with an increasing rain chance in the afternoon. Highs will be a touch cooler in the low 70’s.

